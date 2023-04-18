iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.00. 582,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,146,216. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.02.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.