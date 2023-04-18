iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56,981 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $27,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IWF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.69. 169,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,718. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $269.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.21. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

