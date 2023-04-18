iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97,298 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,903,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,904,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,152,000 after acquiring an additional 780,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,536,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,294. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.73.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.