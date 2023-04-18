iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Lessened by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,240 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 3.6% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $22,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.99. 1,529,155 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.