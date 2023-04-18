iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Reduced by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $44.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.