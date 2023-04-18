iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.56. 1,285,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,224. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average of $56.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $65.98.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

