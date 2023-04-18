iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ACWX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.92. 349,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

