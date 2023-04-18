iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Stake Boosted by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.8% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 120.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 536,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 293,563 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 80,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IMCG stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,611. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $63.88.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

