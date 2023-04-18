iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Short Interest Up 21.8% in March

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 493,400 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 405,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares India 50 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 69,092 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of INDY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,649. iShares India 50 ETF has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $46.49. The company has a market capitalization of $574.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.69.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.