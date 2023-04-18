iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 473,523 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 249,666 shares.The stock last traded at $86.64 and had previously closed at $87.03.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average is $82.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,703,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

