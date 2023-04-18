iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.17. 131,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,289. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.76. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

