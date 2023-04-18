iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s Largest Position

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV opened at $417.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $404.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.31. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $451.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

