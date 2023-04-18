iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 124,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 56,668 shares.The stock last traded at $107.88 and had previously closed at $107.93.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Agency Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 317,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,752,000 after buying an additional 166,655 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4,621.3% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 93,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 91,270 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $7,713,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 49,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 245,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,185,000 after purchasing an additional 28,116 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

