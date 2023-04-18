iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $690,043,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,239 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,312,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,157.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,376,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,344 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.91. 1,416,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,913,834. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.38. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

