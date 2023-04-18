iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.76. The stock had a trading volume of 166,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,714. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.57. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $104.73.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

