Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 830 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $204.29 on Tuesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.47 and a one year high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.28.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 48.38%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 17.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $4,979,833.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,884 shares in the company, valued at $38,132,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock worth $22,341,455 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.89.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

