Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 129 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,680,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.7 %

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial cut ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.70.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $105.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

