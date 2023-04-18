Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 109 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on PPG Industries from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.74.

NYSE PPG opened at $140.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.57. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $141.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.