Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $608,000 Investment in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 72,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1,274.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 52,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 48,984 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUB opened at $104.71 on Tuesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.45 and a 1 year high of $105.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.02.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

