Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 16.6% in the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

