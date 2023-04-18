Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 1,196 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.7 %

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $166.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $125.55 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

