IoTeX One Day Volume Tops $7.67 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $273.38 million and $7.67 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009294 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,448,157,452 coins and its circulating supply is 9,448,157,447 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog. IoTeX’s official website is www.iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

