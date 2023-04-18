IOTA (MIOTA) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $635.30 million and approximately $8.92 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001226 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013835 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000099 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
