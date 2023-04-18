Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock Holdings Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,892 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Invitation Homes worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $579.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INVH. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

