Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 243,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 163,081 shares.The stock last traded at $46.99 and had previously closed at $46.99.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 674,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after buying an additional 14,803 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 39,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 23,654 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 441.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 112,995 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

