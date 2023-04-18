Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.2% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.97. The company had a trading volume of 23,915,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,568,914. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $347.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $305.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.56.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

