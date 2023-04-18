Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (BIPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Invesco Bond Income Plus Stock Performance
LON BIPS opened at GBX 164.50 ($2.04) on Tuesday. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 1 year low of GBX 141.04 ($1.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 182.50 ($2.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of £290.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -784.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 166.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 163.32.
Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Three S&P Energy Names with High Dividend Yields
- PepsiCo Inc. on Breakout Watch, New Highs Eminent
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Income Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.