Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Takes $421,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.89. 1,708,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,777,202. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $62.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.