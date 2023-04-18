Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.78. 244,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,025. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

