Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 410 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,672,000 after purchasing an additional 431,351 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,772.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 295,141 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,833,000 after buying an additional 293,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,677,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $339.40. 1,272,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,937. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $354.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.93.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

