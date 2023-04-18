Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 3,192 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,192 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 4.5% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.79. The stock had a trading volume of 233,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,758. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.82 and its 200 day moving average is $226.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $269.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

