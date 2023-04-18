Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF accounts for 1.4% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XSD. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,332,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,446,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $578,000.

Shares of XSD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,163. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $138.65 and a 52 week high of $212.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.20 and a 200 day moving average of $182.43. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.36.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

