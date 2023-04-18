Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSD. Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,700. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.23. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $47.77.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

