Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Invests $200,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,912,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 130,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 28,215 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 372,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock remained flat at $50.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,663,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,646,191. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The company has a market cap of $205.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

