Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 259.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after buying an additional 721,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 679,798 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABOS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $3.58. 111,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,989. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $10.97.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

