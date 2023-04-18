Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 259.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after buying an additional 721,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,234,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 679,798 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ABOS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS)
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
- Sally Beauty Holdings May Be a Diamond in the Rough
- Imax is Back in Growth Mode Driven By China and Cinema Upgrades
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.