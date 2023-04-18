Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Up 32.9% in March

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the March 15th total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on IVAC shares. Benchmark raised Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Partner Cap Sec raised Intevac from a “valuation buy” rating to a “fundamental buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Intevac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intevac news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 37,800 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $261,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,039,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,920,429.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 37,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $261,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,039,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,920,429.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James P. Moniz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $475,204. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intevac

Intevac Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Intevac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 26,482 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 1,365.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 184,346 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intevac stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 74,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,103. Intevac has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $188.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 47.75%. Analysts predict that Intevac will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intevac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.