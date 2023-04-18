International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Trading 1.2% Higher

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.22 and last traded at C$14.09. 69,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 255,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Petroleum from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Petroleum from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

International Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.81.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

