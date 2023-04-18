International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.36.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $127.82 on Friday. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.49. The firm has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.00%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.