International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.62. 698,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,886,101. The company has a market capitalization of $115.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.49.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

