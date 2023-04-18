Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ICE opened at $107.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.17. The company has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $125.36.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

