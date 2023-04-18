Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Down 4.5%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $37.50. 420,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,134,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

Several research firms have commented on NTLA. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

