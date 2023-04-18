Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Down 4.5%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $37.50. 420,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,134,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.
Several research firms have commented on NTLA. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.
