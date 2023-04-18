Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 1,883 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $104.18 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.62.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

