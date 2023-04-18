Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of QQQM opened at $131.85 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.62 and a 52-week high of $143.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

