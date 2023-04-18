Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $373.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.83. The firm has a market cap of $355.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.