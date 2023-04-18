Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,385 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,350,000 after purchasing an additional 760,532 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $206.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.40 and a 200-day moving average of $196.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $226.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

