Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $6.85 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.48. The stock has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $45.09.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

