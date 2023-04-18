Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $14.20 Million Stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mission Produce makes up about 0.9% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Mission Produce worth $14,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 3,991.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 73.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mission Produce news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $27,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 40,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,185,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,086,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,179 shares of company stock worth $519,948 in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVO. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

