Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $104.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.57. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $110.91.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

