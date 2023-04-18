Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) and PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Head to Head Analysis

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.6% of PubMatic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of PubMatic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Integral Ad Science shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PubMatic and Integral Ad Science’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PubMatic $256.38 million 2.94 $28.70 million $0.50 28.58 Integral Ad Science $408.35 million 5.81 $15.37 million $0.09 170.69

Profitability

PubMatic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Integral Ad Science. PubMatic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integral Ad Science, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares PubMatic and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PubMatic 11.20% 12.96% 6.48% Integral Ad Science 3.76% 1.95% 1.34%

Risk & Volatility

PubMatic has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integral Ad Science has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PubMatic and Integral Ad Science, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PubMatic 0 3 6 0 2.67 Integral Ad Science 0 2 4 1 2.86

PubMatic currently has a consensus price target of $18.38, indicating a potential upside of 28.59%. Integral Ad Science has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.72%. Given PubMatic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PubMatic is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Summary

PubMatic beats Integral Ad Science on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PubMatic

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles. In addition, it offers Real-Time Bidding (RTB) programmatic technologies, which provides various selling options across screens and ad formats; digital advertising inventory quality solutions to detect and filter out invalid traffic and other nefarious activity; Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an identity solution that allows for the use of any advertiser preferred user identifier in a scaled and privacy-compliant fashion; Audience Encore, an audience data platform; and cross-platform video, a sell side platform, which connects trusted video buyers to premium publishers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. Its digital media quality solutions offer ad fraud detection and prevention, viewability, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting, inventory yield management, and reporting. The company offers Quality Impressions, a metric designed to verify that digital ads are served to a real person rather than a bot, viewable on-screen, and presented in a brand-safe and suitable environment in the correct geography; Context Control solution that delivers contextual targeting and brand suitability capabilities; pre-bid programmatic and post-bid verification solutions for advertisers; and optimization and verification solutions for publishers. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.