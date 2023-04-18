Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CAO Sells 11,049 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CAO Shane Crehan sold 11,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $752,768.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.62. 7,918,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,841. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 211.32, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $124.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. MKM Partners cut Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

